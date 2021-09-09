Waiguru decries ‘politically instigated’ summons by EACC

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has sustained her latest accusations against the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), alleging that the anti-graft agency had resorted to witch-hunt.

Speaking shortly after she left the commission’s offices at the Integrity Center in Nairobi, Waiguru claimed the orders to appear before the commission were ill-timed and politically instigated.

“(They) have nothing to do with purported investigations on misappropriation of funds,” She charged

“The summons are driven by people who are trying to influence the 2022 elections in Kirinyaga and succession politics in the region,” She said in a statement.

She disclosed that over the last one year, she has received 250 invitations to the Twalib Mbarak-led commission. Even though she has honored all of them, the outspoken Waiguru says the probe by EACC detectives has yielded nothing.

She wonders why the latest summons was issued soon after she appeared to change the political tune. This according to Waiguru is more than meets the eye.

“It is now obvious EACC is used to intimidate us to remain silent even when our political careers are on the line and our supporters tell us otherwise,” she lamented.

Waiguru says she has provided required responses to issues raised by the EACC over the South Ngariama settlement scheme and that all monies set aside for adjudication processes can be accounted for.

“It is important to note that of Ksh. 52M (to offset outstanding amount and secure the release of survey maps and completion of the titling process), no shilling has been paid and therefore no monies have been lost,” she said

On this, she accuses EACC of accepting to be roped in to be part of schemes to undermine efforts to have squatters on the land settled.

“My administration is committed to securing the title deeds for about 8000 families as well as those for public utility land at the disputed South Ngariama Land,” she vowed.