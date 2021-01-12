Waiguru disburses bursaries worth Ksh. 110 million to help needy students

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday launched the distribution of bursaries worth Ksh. 110 million to needy secondary and university students in the county.

During the launch event that was held at the county headquarters in Kutus, the governor disclosed that about 40,000 students who were identified following a vetting process by the Ward Bursary Committees will benefit from the bursaries.

According to Waiguru, the bursary fund that will benefit about 32,000 secondary school students and about 8,000 university and tertiary institutions students across 20 wards is aimed at enabling students from poor backgrounds to remain in school after enrollment.

“My government remains committed to supporting the education of the children in the county, the improvement of academic performance in Kirinyaga and ultimately, the lives of the county youth.” She said

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kirinyaga County Assembly Leader of Majority, Kamau Murango, applauded the governor for having made the largest bursary disbursement since devolution took effect. Murango was quick to note that the county is now on course to major development milestones given that the county assembly and the executive are now working in harmony.

The ward representatives who graced the occasion noted that the bursaries will go a long way in lessening the parents’ burden of school fees at a time many of them are facing economic-related hardships resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And as schools reopened after disruptions by covid-19 outbreak, Governor Waiguru disclosed that her administration is distributing about 140,000 masks to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centers and water tanks to boost the fight against the contagion.

“The county’s department of health is working closely with all the schools to offer guidance on Covid-19 and monitor the implementation of the set health guidelines. All our schools have been assigned a health worker and a health facility to which any suspected case of Covid-19 should be reported”, said the governor.

The governor also urged area residents to continue observing the laid down protocols, such as wearing masks properly whenever in public, washing hands regularly, and observing physical and social distance.