Waiguru disburses Ksh 125.6m in bursaries for needy students

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has disbursed Ksh. 125.6 million worth of bursaries to needy secondary school, college and university students in the County.

Speaking in Mwea where she distributed the cheques to Tebere and Nyangati Ward beneficiaries the Governor said the funds will benefit 42,527 students who were identified following a vetting process by the Ward Bursary Committees.

Out of these beneficiaries 32,397 are secondary school students, 5,388 university students and 4,742 students are in tertiary institutions.

The Governor said the bursaries will enable children from poor backgrounds to remain in school after enrollment.

“We remain committed to supporting the education of the children in the county, the improvement of academic performance and ultimately, the lives of the youth in the county” she said, observing that the future of our country depends on the children.

Waiguru noted that the bursaries will go a long way in lessening the burden of school fees on parents, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Tebere ward has been allocated Ksh 4.65 million out of which Ksh 2.3 million will go to 1,025 secondary school students, Ksh. 900,750 to 450 tertiary institutions students while 351 university students will get Ksh1.4 million.

In Nyangati ward, Ksh 4.65 million has been allocated to 1,380 secondary school students who will get Ksh 3.5 million, 170 tertiary institution’s students who will get Ksh 522,000 and 196 university students who will get Ksh. 613,750.

At the same time governor Waiguru has urged the county residents to maintain peace during the upcoming Mashujaa Day Celebrations set to be held at Wang’uru stadium in Mwea.

She also appealed to them to register as voters, decrying the low turn-out with only about 2000 people from the county having registered as voters in the ongoing registration exercise being conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)