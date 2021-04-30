Waiguru disburses Ksh 33 million to boost Gichugu farmers

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has disbursed Ksh 33.7 million to 87 farmers’ groups in Gichugu Constituency.

The groups are involved in implementation of various projects initiated by the County Government among them poultry keeping, avocado, tomato, dairy and pig farming in the constituency.

The groups are part of 314 others drawn from across the County that have benefitted from a Ksh 117 million kitty disbursed to fund phase two of the National Agricultural Rural Inclusive Growth Program (NARIGP).

While addressing farmers’ representatives at the cheque disbursement event at Kianyaga Catholic Church, Governor Waiguru said the projects that are being implemented under Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program are aimed at increasing agricultural productivity in the County to improve the livelihood of the residents.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The funds will enable farmers to engage in extra income generating activities that will mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19,” She said.

Waiguru noted that poultry farmers will be assisted to rear improved Kienyenji chicken for massive egg production, complementing phase one of the one million eggs per month project.

Tomato farmers will be assisted to construct greenhouses and install drip irrigation systems to enable them grow varieties for tomato processing which will be supplied to the proposed tomato factory.

Avocado farmers will be provided with hass avocado seedlings with an aim of increasing production towards the construction of an avocado pack house.

The funds will also support dairy farmers to improve their dairy cow breeds through Artificial Insemination (AI) for increased milk production while pig farming groups will each be supported with a sow and 20 piglets.

Governor Waiguru noted that the leadership of all the groups have been trained on proper management of the projects and are expected to ensure successful implementation of the projects.

At the same time, she enumerated various massive infrastructural development projects in various sectors such as health, roads, agriculture and urban upgrade.

Waiguru applauded the cordial relationship between the County Government, the National Government and development partners saying it has benefitted County residents in various ways.

She lauded the Judicial Service Commission for nominating Justice Martha Koome for the Chief Justice position saying she is extremely delighted that for the first time in history, the Country will have a female Chief Justice.

The Governor said the nomination to head one arm of the government is a pace setter that will give hope to other women that they can achieve whatever they aspire to.