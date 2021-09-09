Waiguru: Dispensaries under completion will be operational by end of year

Dispensaries that are under completion by the Kirinyaga County Government will be operational by the end of this year.

This was said by Governor Anne Waiguru during project inspection at Kavote and Mucagara dispensaries in Gichugu constituency.

The Governor said that the two dispensaries are among 19 dispensaries that the county government is currently completing, adding that more facilities are lined up for completion as funds allow.

She noted that Kavote and Mucagara dispensaries will benefit about 3,000 residents who currently have to walk around eight kilometers to access the nearest health facilities such as Karumandi and Kabare Health Centers in case of Kavote residents and Kiamutugu and Kianyaga Hospitals in the case of Mucagaraga residents.

Services to be offered at the dispensaries include outpatient, anti-natal and TB services, childcare and pharmacy services. Patients will also get early detection of ailments that may require further investigation and treatment for which they can be referred to advanced facilities.

“With good primary healthcare at our dispensaries, we will reduce congestion at other hospitals and allow them to effectively handle more complex health matters” said the governor, noting that the facilities will save the residents the time taken to seek healthcare services hence giving them more time to attend to other social economic activities.

She noted that even as the county faces challenges posed by the corona virus, her administration’s priority is ensuring that there is access to healthcare services across the county.

Waiguru said that towards the achievement of universal health coverage, her administration has invested heavily in infrastructural development of the various health facilities in the county.

She cited the county’s the upcoming medical complex at Kerugoya County and Referral Hospital as a game changer in the county’s health service delivery.

The complex that is expected to be complete by October will be one of the biggest referral hospitals in the region.