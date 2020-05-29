Waiguru embarks on primary healthcare improvement program

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has embarked on a program to improve primary healthcare in the County to enhance accessibility.

Waiguru said that the County Government is prioritizing improvement of Level One and Level Two health facilities in order to save residents from having to travel to high level hospitals for minor ailments.

While inspecting development projects at Karumande Ward in Gichugu Constituency, the Governor said that Kavote Dispensary which has been under construction will be completed in the next three months while Mucagara Dispensary is expected to be completed in one and a half months.

The two dispensaries are among seven others due for consideration for completion across the County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We cannot all be going to facilities such as Kerugoya County Hospital for any ailment especially at this time when cases of Covid-19 in the country are increasing,” she said, pointing out that people should minimize on interactions in order to protect themselves against the virus.

The Governor at the same time appealed to people who are sick to ensure that they seek medical attention assuring them that prevention measures have been put in place at health facilities to safeguard them against contracting corona virus.

“Failure to seek medical attention is very dangerous especially for pregnant mothers who may develop complications if they fail to attend prenatal or postnatal clinics.” Said that Governor advising the residents to make use of community health workers for advice in case they were not sure about going to hospitals.

She said that the County has 1,200 community health workers who have been trained and provided with PPEs to enable them serve the community without fear of contracting or spreading corona virus.

Governor Waiguru, who also distributed relief food to hundreds of vulnerable people in Karumande, said she was committed to fulfilling her promise on various development programs in the area adding that plans to upgrade Karumande market are also underway.

She however appealed to the Members of the County Assembly to consider budgets presented by the County Government in order to enable the executive to implement these development projects for the benefit of the public.

She cited the removal of the County road equipment fuel budget by the MCAs saying it will adversely affect ongoing road rehabilitation projects that needed to be accelerated with the cessation of rains.

Governor Waiguru also lauded the good working relationship between the county government and the national government saying it is to the benefit of the County residents. She said that the proposed construction of Wang’uru stadium and Wang’uru town roads will be actualized soon.