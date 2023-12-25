Waiguru gifts new mothers with Christmas hampers as eight babies are born

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has gifted new mothers in various maternity wards in the county with Christmas hampers with eight babies being born on December 25th.

The hampers were delivered on the eve of Christmas to new mothers admitted in Kerugoya, Kianyaga, Kimbimbi and Sagana hospitals. The mothers included those who had delivered and those who were waiting to deliver.

By mid-day Monday, five babies had been delivered at the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, two others were born at Kianyaga Sub-County Hospital while the eighth one was born at Kabare Health Center.

Rachael Nyaga, a nurse at Kerugoya Hospital who handed over the gifts together with other health officials said that about 150 mothers were targeted in the initiative.

A total of 60 new mothers received these hampers at the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital.

“We are here to deliver these gifts on behalf of our governor to spread the Christmas message and good tidings from her and we have seen how happy the mothers are,” said Nyaga.

The gift hamper included baby bath basin, baby shawl, wrappers, socks, cap, lesos, diapers and sanitary pads for the mothers.

Nyaga said the level five referral hospital is marking a significant milestone as it commemorates six months since the first admission at the new medical complex in June, this year. Since its opening, the facility has successfully facilitated 1565 deliveries.

She said the hospital has experienced a surge in the number of deliveries, a testament to the quality of healthcare services provided.

The nurse thanked Governor Waiguru for keeping to her Christmas tradition of gifting new mothers with gift hampers in all county maternity wards.

“Here at the Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, approximately 60 new mothers have benefited from this initiative. The growth in our maternity ward has been remarkable since its inception, and this can be attributed to improved quality services offered by our medics, equipping of the facility with modern equipment and expanded space,” Nyaga added.

The new mothers said expressed joy after receiving the gift hampers saying they felt more appreciated.

Grace Muthoni, a new mother, expressed her gratitude, stating she never anticipated such a delightful surprise.

“I want to thank the Governor for facilitating me with these items, which are sometimes hard to afford. This has lifted my spirits and made me feel much appreciated,” she said.

Muthoni went on to praise the hospital for its unwavering support, highlighting the kindness and the gentle care she had received from the nurses, the quality of services and food, the clean and spacious maternity ward.

Nurse Virginia Muruga, who works in Kerugoya Maternity said that they were very happy to see the mothers receive the gifts as that complements the unit’s commitment to excellent service delivery.