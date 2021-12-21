Waiguru holds Christmas party at Children’s Home  

Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, hosted a Christmas party for destitute and homeless families at Kianyaga Children’s home.

The Children’s home, currently has 47 children, 24 girls, and 23 boys, has over the years been home to hundreds of street families.

The facility is run by the County Government which caters to all the needs of the children, including education and employing the staff who take care of them.

She advised the children to believe in themselves since each of them has the potential of becoming whoever they dreamt to be.

“All you need is to have confidence that you can achieve anything that you set your eyes to achieve. You need to believe in it and yourself,” said the Governor.

“This Christmas party is a tradition that we have maintained over the last four years and one that we would like to maintain every other Christmas.”

“The event not only makes these children feel included but it also gives them an opportunity to enjoy the season like the other children,” she added.

The children were offered a trip to Nairobi National Park, where they got to learn more about various wild animals.

Waiguru noted that while in the past years they have held the party within the Children’s home, the idea to move them to a different environment was more exciting for the children.

She added that such exposure will go a long way in opening their eyes so that they can aspire to work hard and achieve the kind of good life they see among those they interact with during such tours.

Andrew Maina, a child from the home, expressed his gratitude to the Governor for giving them such an opportunity to Kenya’s capital. It was for the majority of them, their debut visits to Nairobi.

He said that not only were the children excited to have interacted with the Governor but they had also learned a lot from her as well as the game wardens, who were taking them through the tour.

“My sisters and brothers here are so happy for the opportunity. This tour and the party is one that we will never forget,” he said.

After the party, the Governor gifted each one of them with a Christmas gift hamper consisting of a school bag, indoor games kit, and a mathematical set among other items.