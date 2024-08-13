Waiguru intensifies fight against lifestyle diseases, encourages fish production, consumption 

Governor Anne Waiguru says the county has intensified fight against lifestyle diseases by encouraging production and consumption of fish.

Waiguru said statistics from the Ministry of Health shows that the county has been ranked as having the highest prevalence of diabetes and hypertension due to consumption of starch and red meat.

Speaking at Kangai while issuing 101 fish pond liners to farmers in Mwea West, the governor said fish consumption in the county is gaining popularity adding that this will go along way in the fight against lifestyle diseases.

Waiguru said the county is spending large amount of its drug supplies budget, purchasing medication for lifestyle diseases and therefore the urgent need to roll out interventions to stop the trend.

“We are not only encouraging our people to engage in fish farming as a way of creating alternative livelihoods but also to increase consumption so as to improve nutritional status in the county,” Waiguru said.

She said that the county aims at increasing its fish production from the current 71.3 tons to 371 in 2027.

“We have 505 liners set for distribution across the county with each liner going to one household. We will thereafter issue each of the households with 1,000 fingerlings and fish feeds for the first six months,” the Governor added.

Waiguru said the county has also put up a fish aggregation center at Kiaga where farmers can sell their fish and also carry out preliminary processing and cold storage for further marketing.

She said Sagana Industrial City will also provide an avenue for farmers to sell their fish for processing thus adding value and earning them better income.

During the event, the Governor also distributed water pipes and fittings for Kangai Ward Domestic Water Connections which will serve 7,500 users.

“The pipes and fittings will enhance the distribution of water from KICOWASCO Bulk Water Supply. It will serve about and serve Kangai and Kathiga Locations which include Mbeti, Karikoini, Kombu-ini and Mathigaini Sub-locations,” she said.

As part of the county’s socio-economic empowerment program, he Governor issued 1800 chairs to 18 groups with each receiving 100 chairs.

The Council of Governors (COG) chair also issued two football teams with uniforms, 45 pairs of football boots to 3 teams with each team receiving 15 pairs. 12 sets of uniforms, 20 footballs and 90 pairs of boots had been issued earlier during the Kangai Super League finals held in February at Kangure Grounds.

“Sports not only brings the youth together but also helps them realize their full potential and I look forward to seeing Kangai teams continue shinning in various tournaments,” the Governor added.

Moses Chomba, a fish farmer, praised the impact of Governor Waiguru’s Wezesha empowerment program saying it was changing livelyhood.

“The fish projects that have been undertaken through Wezesha program have really transformed the lives of many people in our county. As a member of Kariua Youth Group, we had previously received pond liners, 1,000 fish fingerlings, and also had the privilege of getting full training on fish farming from experts sent by the county government. We went on to sell our fish after a good harvest for over Ksh 100,000, which we shared as a group and also reinvested by restocking our fingerlings. We thank Governor Waiguru for giving us means of earning an honest living,” he added.

Kangai Ward’s MCA James Wambu said issuance of water pipes and fittings, will help supply families with treated water for domestic consumption.

He further highlighted the challenges of water scarcity in the area and expressed his gratitude that more families will be connected to the main bulk water supply line.

“In Kangai, we have faced a lot of challenges due to water shortage. We have a lot of water but not clean for drinking. When there are heavy rains and it floods, residents of this rea suffer a lot,” Wambu noted.

Anthony Nyamu, a resident of Kangai, said supply of piped water in the area will reduce water borne diseases preference.

“As residents, we are elated for this project. For a long time, we have had issues due to lack of clean water, but we are happy that we will now be supplied with clean and treated water for consumption,” he added.