Waiguru intervenes to end perennial floods at kariru village

Residents of Kariru village in Gichugu area of Kirinyaga County will benefit from a storm water drainage system that will help address perennial flooding in the area.

The initiative by Governor Anne Waiguru will help reclaim about 17 acres of farm land that had been turned into a seasonal pond.

Residents said for the last ten years, the pond has been encroached on farm land destroying coffee bushes which are source of livelihood for the community.

They lauded the Governor for the intervention saying the recovered land will benefit the community.

Governor Waiguru says the kilometre long trench will be used to drain the water to a nearby river.

150 families had been affected by the seasonal storm water flooding.