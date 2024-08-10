Waiguru: It’s true, some people wanted to overthrow Ruto’s govt

Mining CS Hassan Joho from ODM has vowed to serve and defend President William Ruto’s administration from its detractors.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru said on Saturday that recent assertions indicating high-level schemes by some powerful individuals to overthrow President William Ruto’s government are true.

The Governor, who was speaking during President Ruto’s tour of her County claimed that the said individuals were keen to exploit the recent anti-government protests, largely led by youthful Kenyans, Gen Z, to remove the President from power.

“Mheshimiwa Rais niliona watu wengine walikuwa wamekupangia mabaya. Walikuwa wanataka uanguke,” she said at a roadside rally

Waiguru, who did not name the planners of the said ouster, said the decision by President Ruto to extend an olive branch to members of the Opposition, ensured the head of state had mobilized enough support to thwart any plan to overthrow him.

“Wewe (President William Ruto), na Mungu ako upande wako, ukajipanga na ukafanya vile unajua. Sasa tuko na serikali ya broad-based,” she said in an apparent reference to the decision by the President to work with Opposition leader Raila Odinga that saw members of the ODM party coopted into his Cabinet.

“Mimi nataka kumwakikishia Rais tutasimama, tutafanya kazi, na wananchi watatuelewa. Hapa ni job tu,” said the former Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Party.