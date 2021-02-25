Waiguru lauds BBI endorsement as she inspects development projects

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has lauded the County Assembly for unanimously endorsing the BBI bill saying it is an indication they understand its benefits.

Waiguru at the same time, reiterated that the people of Kirinyaga are happy with the gains the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals will bring, saying County allocation will rise to Ksh 8b up from Ksh 4.8b that it currently receives.

She spoke on Thursday during an inspection tour of various development projects in Ndia Constituency where she interacted with farmers who have benefited from the Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program.

The Governor visited Mkulima Bora Poultry Group an egg production project which was launched in March 2020 noting that farmers are making extra income from it.

She said her administration will in this financial year expand the project to 45 more community interest groups to increase production.

The poultry project, that is currently being implemented by 32 community groups benefits about 1,000 households and produces one million eggs a month, all of which are sold through Kirinyaga Investment Development Authority.

The Governor said farmers will be supplied with improved Kienyenji chicken that are less susceptible to diseases.

She revealed that to further encourage diversification of farming activities in the County, her administration is piloting pig production with 20 community groups which will be supported with piglets and feeds.

Waiguru said that the program will be extended to more farmers upon successful piloting and a pig slaughter house constructed for them.

Avocado farmers will also be given 100,000 seedlings this year to increase production while an avocado processing factory is set to be built. She said that the agricultural projects will create employment opportunities for the youth.

The Governor also visited the proposed site for the construction of Kariani Bridge where she highlighted key development milestones that her administration has achieved in the last three years.

She said that a lot of work has gone into improving the county’s health facilities, rural roads network and improvement of urban areas as well as early childhood and technical education sectors.