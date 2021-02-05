Waiguru lauds UK-Kirinyaga partnership as envoy meets governors

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has lauded the British Government for partnering with the County Government to deliver socio-economic development programs.

The Governor spoke during a meeting between UK Ambassador to Kenya, Jane Marriot and Governors from the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB).

Waiguru said that the cordial relationship between Kirinyaga County and the UK Government will help the County set up one of the biggest value addition factories in the county.

Through the UKAID funded Sustainable Urban Economic Development program (SUED), Kirinyaga will be putting up a husk’s factory where byproducts of agricultural produce such as coffee, cassava and rice will be used to make furniture boards.

The Governor said the factory will create employment opportunities for the people of Kirinyaga as well as improve the livelihood of farmers.

Through the program, the County is also developing an Urban Economic Plan for Kerugoya/Kutus Municipality which is expected to be completed by August. Waiguru said that the plan will promote economic growth in a sustainable and inclusive manner through prioritized integrated projects.

It will also harness the great potential in the municipality transforming it into a major investment hub.

The Governor said that the programs will go a long in ensuring the County attains its development agenda.

She appealed to the Ambassador to extend similar economic empowerment programs to other Counties within the economic bloc. Kirinyaga and Tharaka Nithi are the only counties in the region among the 12 in the country that qualified for the SUED program.

The Ambassador noted that UK and Kenya enjoy cordial development partnership and that the former is willing to extend more development programs to more counties in the region.

The Central Economic Bloc comprises of ten counties namely Kirinyaga, Embu, Kiambu, Murang’a, Laikipia, Meru, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi.

Other governors who attended the meeting held in Nyeri were Muthomi Njuki-Tharaka Nithi, Francis Kimemia-Nyandarua, Mutahi Kahiga-Nyeri and James Njoro-Kiambu.