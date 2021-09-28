Waiguru launches mass COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has launched an accelerated COVID-19 vaccination drive targeting Mwea residents ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Speaking at Nano grounds in Wang’uru, Waiguru said that that the accelerated vaccination exercise targets to have 30-40% of Mwea population vaccinated before the celebrations to be held in Wang’uru Stadium.

She said that the exercise will take place in four new sites for 10 days starting from Monday to 2nd October and then the second phase from 4th to 8th October.

The additional temporary centers include two in Nano Grounds (Wang’uru), one in PI Wamumu and one in Kimbimbi Sub County Hospital. The Governor noted that the County Government has also added three more static centers- Gathigiri, Wamumu and Kiamanyeki- to complement the existing 22 centers bringing to 29, the number of vaccination centers across the county.

Other facilities where vaccination is taking place include Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, Kimbimbi, Sagana and Kianyaga Subcounty Hospitals, Baricho, Gathambi, Kibirigwi, Njegas, Kutus, Kiamutugu, Karumandi, Murinduko, Kabare, Kangaita, Kagumo, Kiumbu and Mutithi Health Centers. Mt Kenya Hospital, Mwea Medical Center, Mwea Mission Hospital and Kerugoya Medical Center are also offering the vaccine.

According to the Governor, the county has administered 67,627 doses of vaccines which include AstraZeneca and Moderna, with 54,277 (12%) being the first doses while 13,350 (3%) are the second doses.

She pointed out that the increase in the number of people seeking to get vaccinated has largely been driven by heightened public awareness campaigns in churches, markets and other public places.

To meet the demand for the vaccine, the Governor said that her administration had requested the Ministry of Health (MoH) to provide the county with at least 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

“We are therefore calling upon the county residents to come out in large numbers and get vaccinated since there is evidence that people vaccinated are less likely to get severe symptoms of disease should they contract the virus,” the Governor said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kirinyaga County has registered 1,641 positive cases of COVID-19 with 68 of them succumbing to the virus.

Currently there are 24 patients in the isolation wards while13 patients are on oxygen.

Even as the county stepped up its vaccination exercise, Waiguru appealed to the County residents to continue adhering to the laid down prevention measures.

At the same time, the Governor flagged off two lorries of medical and non-pharmaceutical supplies which include essential drugs and personal protection equipment such as gloves.

The supplies will immediately be distributed to hospitals across the county, with the governor saying that more supplies are expected to be delivered.