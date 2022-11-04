Waiguru nominated among top 100 most influential women in Africa

The Council of Governors Chairperson, Anne Waiguru, has been nominated among the top 100 most influential women in Africa.

The ranking was done by Avance Media, a PR and Rating firm that has been engaged in changing the narrative about Africans through rating and ranking publications. The nomination highlights and celebrates the astounding accomplishments of top 100 women from Africa.

Waiguru, who was re-elected as Kirinyaga County Governor in August, was nominated along other accomplished African leaders including H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf- Former President of Liberia, H.E. Sahle-Work Zedwe- Ethiopian President, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan- President Republic of Tanzania, Amina J Mohamed- United Nations Deputy Secretary General and Kenya’s Chief Justice Lady Justice Matha Koome. NTV’s presenter Jamilah Mohammed was also nominated in the media category.

The selection criteria included excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and bring an accomplished African Woman.

Avance Media has indicated that the nominees will be expected to offer mentorship to selected young women leaders through the firm’s ‘Be A Girl’ mentorship program. The publication also presents a key opportunity for the nominees to be inspired and also continue in their strides of setting global standards and records.

Governor Waiguru was elected in 2017, becoming one of the only three women to have ever been elected as governors in Kenya. Later in the same year she was elected as the Vice Chair of Council of Governors also becoming the first woman to ever hold such a position. After 2022 election, she was elected the Chair of the Council of Governors.

Before joining politics, Waiguru served in the National government as the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning during which time she transformed public service delivery through her award winning concept of ‘Huduma Centre’; a one-stop shop for government services which has to date been hailed as one of the best concepts in service delivery as it makes for faster access to government services.

During the time, she also spearheaded the most transformative youth empowerment program in Kibera Slum, the biggest informal settlement in Kenya.

The ambitious program involved massive, dynamic and unprecedented multilevel program that changed the face of the settlement and brought dignity to the lives of its residents.

The program saw to a major clean up and construction exercise in the slum which included; building roads and pavements, construction of community ablution blocks, affordable housing units and clinics as well as installation of street lighting system resulting in enhanced security and significant reduction of crime in the area. This project which is a first of its kind in magnitude in a Kenyan slum, continues to be referenced especially due to the resultant contribution to youth and women employment in the country.

Her leadership and impactful governance skills are felt through the transformative economic empowerment projects which she has been implementing in Kirinyaga County.

Through an initiative called “Wezesha Kirinyaga”, the governor is supporting poor and vulnerable groups to undertake income generating activities in agricultural value chains such as poultry keeping, tomato, avocado, daily and fish farming, pig rearing and bee keeping among others.

She has also undertaken massive urban development projects as well as projects in the health sector. Her transformative development record is believed to have contributed highly to her re-election.

Waiguru has also been very instrumental in lobbying for gender equality in the country especially at the highest levels of the country’s leadership and has been in the forefront in lobbying for constitutional changes that will enable the legislation of women inclusion in various leadership positions.