Waiguru outlines development record as she drums up support for BBI

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged the County Assembly to pass the BBI saying it will increase allocation of resources to Counties.

Waiguru said Kirinyaga County will receive an extra allocation of Ksh 2b if the constitution amendment is adopted.

The Governor made the remarks during the 3rd State of the County address before the County Assembly of Kirinyaga.

“We are in a constitutional moment that calls on us leaders to amplify our voices and secure the interest of our people,” She said.

The Governor said the provision of a minimum of 5 percent allocation towards the ward development fund will guarantee at least Ksh 400 million to every ward for development.

She said the Bill also provides for the inclusion of members of the County Assemblies as part of the County executive committee greatly enhancing collaboration between the assembly and the executive culminating into a better delivery of development agenda.

“We must separate matters concerning BBI from 2022 elections politics. I therefore urge you to put your personal and partisan political interest aside, and put Kirinyaga people first and unanimously pass the proposed constitutional amendment Bill,” Waiguru said

Amid applause from the MCAs the Governor outlined the many development projects her administration has accomplished in the area.

she singled out the construction of modern markets at Kiamutugu, Ngurubani, Makutano, Kutus, Kagio, Kagumo and Kerugoya saying others are currently being built.

Waiguru said the modern Kerugoya Referral Hospital which will be ready for use by June this year will transform the health sector in the County.

“This facility upon completion will have state of the art theatres, ICU, HDU, X-ray, and piped oxygen supply to each of the 300 beds,” she said.

The hospital has managed to put up a modern laundry, an incinerator, and a CT Scan machine.

She told the MCAs that the ongoing poultry programme where women provided with hens has been a major success among the groups.

The Governor said a tomatoes processing factory will be set up at Karii market in an effort to contain post- harvest losses of the produce.

Her administration is also set to put up an avocado processing plant at Kanyekini Ward while 3,000 avocado seedlings have since been planted in the county.

The Governor was thankful to the County Assembly for putting their differences aside after her impeachment and agreeing to work harmoniously with the executive to deliver quality services to the residents of Kirinyaga.

Assembly Speaker Antony Gathumbi led the momentous proceedings after which he adjourned the sitting to Monday next week.