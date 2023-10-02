Waiguru re-elected COG chair, says second term will focus on fully cascading all devolved functions

Waiguru was elected for a second term in office through general consensus during a full council meeting held in Nairobi.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi was also re-elected as the COG Vice-Chairperson while Stephen Sang of Nandi got the Whip position.

Waiguru was first elected as Chair of the council in September 2022.

The Kirinyaga Governor has been hailed as a transformational leader who has led COG to be a more vibrant and visible body that has gained recognition as the true voice of the counties.

“As it has been our tradition, the Council’s elections are undertaken through consensus, and we have unanimously agreed on the leadership that will steer the Council for the next one year,” Waiguru said.

Upon her re-election, Waiguru said that her focus will now be ensuring that all devolved functions and subsequent resources are fully handed over to the county governments.

She will also focus on increasing revenue allocation to counties, supporting counties to improve own source revenue and successful implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), agricultural value chains development, value addition and trade.

Waiguru thanked the governors for having faith in her leadership and promised to steer the COG to greater heights.

“I want to thank all Governors for having faith in my leadership, allow me also to congratulate the entire executive and the respective technical committee chairs elected today,” added Waiguru.

The Chair said for the last one year, the council has made tremendous achievements the greatest being timely disbursement of equitable share of revenue to the counties notably 2022/2023 being paid by close of financial year.

“With the continued need to deliver effective and efficient services to Kenyans, County Governments are committed to deliver on their mandate in a focused and coordinated manner. We endeavor to continue harnessing potential opportunities for prosperity to ensure citizens access timely and quality services in all the devolved sectors,” Waiguru emphasized.