Waiguru rolls out digital jobs skills training in polytechnics

Kirinyaga County government is set to roll out digital space skills courses in its youth polytechnics to help young people tap into the available online job opportunities.

To prepare for the roll out of the courses, the County Government has started training tutors who will offer the courses to students.

The first lot of the trainers drawn from all the 16 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres have already completed the training on digital literacy, digital freelancing and digital marketing.

The training is being conducted by the African Centre for Women, Information and Communications Technology (ACWICT).

In a speech read on her behalf by Deputy Governor David Githanda during the closing ceremony of the training for the first lot of tutors to acquire the training, Governor Anne Waiguru said the initiative will help young people tap into job opportunities available through the online platforms.

“I believe that the knowledge that our tutors have acquired will be well utilized to increase the uptake of technology in polytechnics and our youth will be in a position to take advantage of the many online job opportunities offered in the digital space,” said the Governor.

Waiguru said digital platforms provide a wealth of online resources levelling the playing field for people who might not otherwise have access to high-quality education.

The Council of Governors Chair (CoG) said the training on digital literacy will give young people and women the skills they need to succeed in a work market that is becoming more and more tech-driven.

She challenged women and youth to take the lead in acquiring the digital skills so as to change the trajectory of their lives through the available money-making opportunities.

“Furthermore, ICT access cuts across geographical boundaries, allowing marginalized populations to communicate, exchange ideas, and take advantage of opportunities that were previously out of their reach,” she added.

Waiguru said her administration has invested in ICT infrastructure in county TVETs by establishing fully equipped computer labs with internet access.