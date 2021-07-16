Waiguru says Ruto needs 101% backing in Mt. Kenya to win Presidency

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has downplayed Thursday’s by-election win by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Kiambaa Constituency.

The outspoken County Chief says the win may not mean much as far as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession is concerned.

“In Kenya’s electoral history, by-elections have always been outliers with little or no relationship with the general election,” Waiguru said in her reaction to the by-election outcome.

In fact, according to Waiguru, Deputy President William Ruto who is heavily linked with UDA, cannot celebrate yet, given that he needs to be supported to the last man in the whole of Mt. Kenya region if he is to realize his political ambitions of becoming President.

“For UDA, this is probably the best they will do in Central Kenya. That should worry DP Ruto who needs 101% of Mt. Kenya support if his candidacy is to convert to State House,” She said

The UDA candidate in Kiambaa John Njuguna Wanjiku won the by-election with with 21,773 votes, ahead of Jubilee Party candidate Njama Kariri who garnered 21,263 votes.

The margin of victory according to Waiguru is too small, especially at a time when it’s only a year before the 2022 elections ‘which in politics is a lifetime,’

Nonetheless, the Kirinyaga governor says the mini-poll outcome is an indicator that Jubilee supporters are an unhappy lot and that urgent action needs to be taken to forestall further downwards slide.