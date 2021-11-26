Waiguru says she will not back off from UDA

Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru is asking her political rivals to prepare for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations instead of engaging in politics of intimidation.

Waiguru said UDA is a national party and those who feel threatened by her late entry should calm down because she will not back off.

She said it does not matter when one joins a political party but the value she is adding.

The governor said her entry into UDA has angered some politicians in Kirinyaga who are now engaging in all manner of intimidation to scare her off.

“I will not succumb to such intimidation and we are soldiering on in UDA. Let them wait for the party nominations and the people will decide,” she said while addressing over 3000 supporters who participated in the peace caravan that snaked through the towns of Wanguru, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kagumo, Baricho and Kagio.

She advised that UDA belongs to all Kenyans and therefore those who want to join should be embraced so as to strengthen the party.

“We want UDA to grow and therefore we should welcome or those waiting at the back of the tent. Am asking all including those who want the governor’s seat to join so that we can strengthen the party, there will be nominations and people will decide,” she added.

Governor Waiguru joined UDA last month after what she termed as’ listening to the ground’ and ascertaining that Kirinyaga people were in support of Deputy President William Ruto and his proposed bottom up economic model.

She has likened the model with the Wezesha Kirinyaga Economic Empowerment Program that she has been implementing in the county.

She also said the DP is welcome to tour all parts of the county during his visit on Sunday.

Ruto is expected to attend Sunday worship service at Kianyaga ACK church before embarking on stop over campaigns in major towns in the area.

Meanwhile residents of Kirinyaga County have scoffed at Women Rep Purity Ngirici over her threat to ditch UDA saying she is free to leave.

They vowed to support of Ruto for Presidency and Waiguru to recapture her seat.

The residents said that the DP is welcome to tour the county and warned against any attempts to disrupt the visit.

“We are a peace loving people and as our governor host Ruto on Sunday, we want to say that will not allow anyone to disrupt the tour,” said Pastor Joseph Mwangi.

Speaking during the peace caravan, the residents asked those opposed to the DP’s visit to Kirinyagaon Sunday to keep off. They carried placards with the popular pro-Ruto and Waiguru slogans.

They also castigated those attacking governor Waiguru after her entry into UDA, asserting that the party belongs to the people.

“We want to welcome DP Ruto to our county, Kirinyaga is UDA and Waiguru is our choice, we stand in solidarity her and will protect her from those who want to cause chaos”, said the pastor adding that voters will not elect contestants who want to take the seat by force.

The residents further said they had reaped big in terms of development during Waiguru’s four years in office.