Waiguru set to host G7 Kirinyaga Chapter activation summit

Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, will on Thursday host a landmark event to activate the Kirinyaga Chapter of the G7 Strategy.

Preparations for the event that will be held at Kianyaga Stadium are in high gear with invites having been sent out to hundreds of leaders and aspiring leaders and a general public of about 5,000, drawn from Kirinyaga and other counties.

The G7 Strategy whose vision is a transformed society embracing women leadership in delivering the devolution promise was developed by the caucus of women governors with the mission of modeling women governors as transformative leaders and champions of inclusive political representation and participation.

While extending her invitation to the public, Governor Waiguru noted that the G7 Strategy seeks to enhance leadership at the county and national levels to reveal the potential of women as leaders to transform society, their gender notwithstanding.

“The G7 strategy is our beacon of hope to change the world and embrace women leadership and foster inclusive and equitable leadership.” She said.

She added that the strategy also creates a framework for the planning and delivery of the devolution promise in Kenya as well as enhancing the participation and representation of women in leadership and decision making, noting that it is aligned to Vision 2030 and the Bottom up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) among other development strategies.

Waiguru who has long been a champion of gender equity and women’s representation in politics said that the delegates will tour selected development projects before proceeding to the stadium where there will be an exhibition of county projects.

She said that she was excited to host the event that will provide a forum for women leaders to support one another, share their success stories, experiences and best practices that can inspire the future generation of female leaders. She added that it will offer networking opportunities for the attendees.

G7 Strategy is anchored on four pillars namely; Socio-economic development, Good governance, accountability and access to justice, Political Strategy and Institutional Strengthening.

Waiguru noted that the conceptualization of the strategy was first conversed by women governors during the 67th Session on the Commission on Status of Women held in 2023 in New York whereby a proposal to create the seven women governors caucus-G7 was made.

Given that the event will take place close to the weekend, the business community especially the hospitality industry is expected get a boost in sales with Waiguru urging the visitors to promote the county buy buying goods and services.