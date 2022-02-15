Waiguru supports 66 dairy farmers groups to venture into feeds production

About 66 dairy farmers groups being supported by Kirinyaga County government to venture into livestock feeds production have received a major boost after being supplied with equipment.

The groups comprising of over 2000 farmers drawn from all the 20 wards in the county have received feed mixers and single phase motor machines to start manufacturing.

The farmers will produce feeds for their livestock and also sell to the rest to farmers who are not members of the groups to supplement their income.

Governor Anne Waiguru says the farmers will now be able to produce quality feeds for improvement of their dairy cattle nutrition which will in turn increase milk production for supply to local dairy cooperatives.

“Some 37 groups will each receive one feed mixer and one single phase motor while 11 others will each get two motorized grass cutters and one chopper. Eighteen groups will each receive two manual hay balers and two motorized grass cutters,” she said.

Dairy production is part of our Wezesha Kirinyaga program through which we have been empowering farmers to increase productivity in various agricultural value chains with an aim of increasing their income.

Speaking while handing over the equipment to eight of the groups at Baricho and Kanyekiini, Waiguru said the farmers will also get the initial raw materials such as wheat bran, maize and sunflower seeds to make the feeds.

“Previously supported groups are already reaping the benefits of producing quality feeds for their animals which not only saves them money but ensures that their animals feed on quality feeds.

They also make extra income from sale of the feeds to other farmers,” the Governor added.

She said the initiative under the Wezesha Kirinyaga empowerment program aims at helping farmers boost their earnings from increased milk production so as to have every farmer earning at least Ksh 400 per day from milk.

Waiguru said the county government has also supported; Podago Rung’eto, Kirima and Rukingu Dairy Cooperative Societies with milk cooling plants, milk haulers, yoghurt making equipment and generators so as to improve the capacity for uptake of milk.

“Through our Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program, my administration is committed to supporting the dairy farmers to increase milk production so that their living standards can be uplifted,” she added.

The governor said the county is also supporting the dairy farmers through provision of quality Artificial Insemination (AI) services to improve the breeds of dairy cattle with an ultimate goal of increasing milk production for better incomes for the farmers.

The AI project targets approximately 50,000 cows.

“We want to make sure that as milk production increases in Kirinyaga due to availability of quality feeds and AI services to improve the breeds of dairy cattle, our cooperatives have the capacity to buy all the milk,” the Governor said.

She said besides increased milk production, improved breeds have a stronger immune system and therefore are less susceptible to diseases.