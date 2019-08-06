Waiguru: I will state my official name soon

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has finally broken her silence on whether to drop her ex-husband Waiguru’s name a month after she wedded city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo in a Kikuyu traditional ceremony.

Fielding questions from journalists after a Supreme Court ruling upholding her win, Waiguru said she prefers to be called Anne Mumbi or Anne Mumbi Minji Minji or Anne Mumbi Kamotho Minji Minji.

She stated that she will soon be giving an official communication on her branding but for now journalists can use any of the three names.

“On my name, we will communicate officially on the branding. For now, you can call me Anne Mumbi or Anne Mumbi Minji Minji or Anne Mumbi Kamotho Minji Minji…whichever. It’s just a name.” she told journalists.

What is in a name?

Names can be very important in the political arena.

Politicians will go to any length to win votes from the electorate including changing their identity by adopting nicknames that resonate well with the voters.

Governor Sonko and Babayao made the nicknames official through a gazette notice.

The governor popularly known as Waiguru made history when she became one of the three female governors to be elected in Kenya in 2017.

Previously she served as the first Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and planning.

The first-time governor’s popularity is steadily increasing and there has been talking that she is among Mt Kenya politicians likely to be fronted as a presidential running mate in 2022.

Many thought she would keep the name for political reasons. The governor is yet to to drop the name from her official twitter handle.

The late Prof Wangari Muta Maathai, the 2004 Nobel Peace Laureate retained her husband’s name after their divorce but altered it by adding by adding another (letter) a.

Wedding

The governor and her fiancé, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, tied the knot on July 13 in a high-profile traditional wedding at Kiamugumo primary school in Kirinyaga County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senators, Members of Parliament and politicians were among invited guests.

The lovebirds met at the Likoni ferry in Mombasa County 10 years ago and as they say, the rest is history.

In February 2019, Kamotho proposed to Anne and paid dowry as per Kikuyu custom commonly known as Ruracio.