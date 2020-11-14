Waiguru urges Kenyans not to allow BBI debate divide them

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged Kenyans and particularly the Mt. Kenya Region not to allow the ongoing debate on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide them.

The Governor said that every person should take time to read the proposals in the BBI document in order to understand what is contained therein and know the benefits that the proposed constitutional amendments will bring them.

She said that BBI was aimed at uniting Kenyans and politics should not be allowed to divert the intended purpose of the initiative, noting that when the time comes, citizens will be allowed to vote for the document or reject it through the ballot.

“The most important thing is maintaining peace in the country even as different people and groups lobby to have their interests incorporated in the constitutional amendment,” she said.

The Governor was speaking at Kiangai Primary School in Ndia, during the funeral the late Kirinyaga County Director of Planning, Caroline Mathenge.

At the same time, the Governor said that county leadership in both the county assembly and the executive was now working together and that there was peace and cohesion in the county.

She thanked the elders from Mt. Kenya Foundation who played a pivotal role in bringing unity between the two parties.

While paying tribute to the late officer, Waiguru said that the county has lost one of the most dedicated officers who played a great role in the implementation of key development projects.

She said that Mathenge was in charge of many of the donor-funded projects in the county for which she helped in formulating their proposals.

“She was one of my favourite staff members whose performance was exceptional and whose gap would not be easy to fill. She was a true example of what a civil servant should be and as a county government we are deeply saddened by her demise”, said the Governor.

Waiguru also urged Kirinyaga residents to comply with all the laid down Covid-19 prevention measures, noting that infections are spreading fast countrywide.

She told residents to ensure that they wore masks properly covering the mouth and the nose every time they are in public and keep social distance to avoid being infected.

In conclusion, the Kirinyaga Governor noted that the County Government is making masks for distribution to children in the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres once the schools reopen.