Local News

Waiguru urges Mt Kenya to back Ruto’s re-election bid, cites Uhuru’s promise

Kirinyaga governor says region risks being seen as untrustworthy if it abandons Ruto after five years

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged Mt Kenya residents to rally behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid, arguing that the region has a moral obligation to honour what she described as a ten-year political promise made by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during the launch of the Mutithi Health Centre maternity wing in Mwea, Waiguru told residents that Kenyatta had personally indicated that Ruto should serve two full terms, and that Mt Kenya voters should now “repay” that pledge by supporting the President for a second term.

“Uhuru mwenyewe alituambia kumi yake, kumi ya Ruto. Sasa Ruto anafanya miaka tano, na nawasihi watu wa Mlima Kenya tumlipe hiyo ingine tano,” Waiguru said.

The governor warned that failure to back Ruto could portray Mt Kenya as a region that does not keep its word, despite having benefited from national leadership alliances in the past.

“Tusipolipa hiyo deni, tutakumbushwa kama watu wa Mlima Kenya kwamba hatutimizi ahadi zetu.” she said

Waiguru also cautioned Mt Kenya leaders against relying solely on the region’s voting strength, arguing that national leadership requires broad-based support across the country.

Muite: DP Gachagua suffering from intense chest pains
Western region has reaped from Ruto government, says Mudavadi
Investors to inject Ksh 12.29B in leased sugar factories
No leadership vacuum, say Azimio leaders

“Kura za Mlima kenya ni nyingi, ndio. Lakini kura hizo pekee hazitoshi kutoa rais. Lazima tuwe na kura kutoka maeneo mbali mbali za nchi. Mimi niko upande wa TUTAM kwa sababu ya hiyo,” she said

At the same time, the Kirinyaga governor launched a sharp attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of misleading the Mt Kenya community and lacking the constitutional capacity to offer credible political leadership.

“Hii mambo ya kumfuata mtu ambaye yeye mwenyewe hakubalishwi kusimama kura kikatiba, tufikirie sana. Hawezi kusimama kuwa Rais, Naibu Rais, Mbunge au Seneta, lakini sasa anatuambia tuende kujenga nyumba ingine na hana njia ya kuijenga.” Waiguru said

She argued that following Gachagua’s political direction would lead the region into uncertainty, at a time when, she claimed, Mt Kenya was already benefiting from development initiatives under President Ruto’s administration.

Peace, regional conflicts and economic cooperation dominate Mudavadi-Blinken talks in Washington
Africa to showcase green growth potential, attract investments at climate summit, CS Tuya
Treasury urged to address payment limitations on E-Citizen
We must harness Africa’s agricultural potential, Ruto says
Work with Ruto for unity and prosperity, Mudavadi tells Mt Kenya
Share This Article
Previous Article Waiguru urges Mt Kenya to back Ruto’s re-election bid, cites Uhuru’s promise
Next Article Esperance axe coach Kanzari after shock defeat in Mali
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mbadi says it’s time for Sifuna to leave ODM
Local News
KAWU issues seven-day strike notice as labour dispute deepens
Business Local Business
Govt clears road contractors’ pending bills after securitization deal
Local Business
Shujaa squad for opening leg of HSBC SVNS2 announced
Rugby Sports

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Kenya keen on fostering good relations with Somalia – Mudavadi

Local NewsNEWS

Health Ministry commits to resolving UHC staff concerns

Local News

KDF hands over Wanini Kireri Level IV hospital to Correctional Department

Local NewsNEWS

DP Gachagua: Safeguard young people, they are the future

Show More