Waiguru urges police to halt recent wave of femicide

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called on the police to put a stop to the ongoing killings targeting women in the country.

Waiguru states that the nation is in shock due to the frequent reports of mysterious deaths happening almost daily across the country.

She urged investigative agencies to accelerate their inquiries and ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice, thereby preventing any further escalation of violence.

Waiguru made these remarks during the burial ceremony of Seth Nyakio, the daughter of Kirinyaga nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) Lucy Njeri, who was found murdered at Biafra Estate in Thika Town on 14 October.

Describing the late Nyakio as a “happy and loving girl” who did not deserve such a tragic fate, the Governor insisted that the ongoing killings of young people must be halted at all costs.

“We are very concerned about the high level of femicide in our country; we must put an end to these killings. We should not be losing our young people, not due to sickness but because of crime and femicide,” she stated.

Waiguru emphasised that the killers of the young victims should not be allowed to evade justice but should be apprehended and punished for their actions.

“We don’t just want to see actions taken; we want to see these killings stopped. We pray and hope that this will be the last death,” she added.

The Governor noted that many questions remain unanswered regarding Nyakio’s murder.

“How did it happen in such a crowded area? How come no one heard anything, despite the house where Nyakio was murdered being located near more than 30 people?” Waiguru queried

She urged local leaders to take a proactive role in the fight against crime to ensure residential areas are safer for everyone.

For her part, Njeri stated that her daughter’s killers are still at large, despite having provided crucial information that could lead to their arrest.

The MCA vowed not to rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Other leaders who attended the burial ceremony, including County Assembly Speaker Muteti Murimi, MCAs from Kirinyaga, Murang’a, and Kiambu, as well as clerics and community leaders, also demanded justice for Nyakio.