Waiguru urges youth to apply for KENHA scholarships opportunities

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has urged the youth from the County to apply for technical training scholarships offered by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The scholarships are available at selected Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions within the County.

Waiguru said that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the community living along the upcoming Kenol-Sagana-Marwa dual carriage way, KeNHA has selected Sagana Technical Institute and Kaitheri Youth Polytechnic as training centers for skills sponsored program that targets the youth.

She said that the training will enhance their skills which increases their chance of being absorbed in the road construction jobs, With Waiguru saying she has secured 30 percent of the available slots for Kirinyaga residents.

The Governor noted that the training will also enable the youth to secure gainful employment and also build their economic ability through self-development.

“The youth who have been seeking for jobs, must seize on these opportunities by enrolling themselves in either of the two institutions.” She said.

To be eligible for the skills training, KeNHA says one must be aged between 18 and 35 years and can register with either the KCSE or KCPE certificates. The three terms scholarship includes tuition fees and accommodation.

The courses offered at Sagana Technical Institute are Carpentry, Electrical Wireman, Masonry, Welding and Fabrication while those offered at Kaitheri Youth Polytechnic are Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Electrical Installation Grade 111 and Hairdressing and Beauty.

Applications should submitted at the County Commissioner’s office by 3rd November.

The 84 kilometer Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriage is part of the Great North Road connecting the port of Mombasa to Addis Ababa through Nairobi-Isiolo and Moyale.

Some of the trading centers in Kirinyaga that are bypassed by the road include Makutano and Sagana.