Waiguru waives business permits for NYOTA start-ups in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to youth empowerment by waiving business permits for NYOTA-supported start-ups in the county, a bold move aimed at removing barriers that often hinder young entrepreneurs at the early stages of their ventures.

Speaking Monday at Kasarani Stadium during the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Program, where she joined His Excellency President William Ruto, Governor Waiguru positioned Kirinyaga County as a strong partner in the national agenda to transform young people into job creators rather than job seekers.

The NYOTA Program, which celebrates youth talent, resilience and innovation, is already delivering tangible results in Kirinyaga.

A total of 1,265 young people from the county have benefited, gaining critical skills, exposure and confidence to pursue entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

Governor Waiguru emphasized that her administration has deliberately aligned county policies to support such initiatives, noting that waiving business permits for NYOTA start-ups will allow young entrepreneurs to focus on growth and innovation without the burden of regulatory costs.

“As the County Government of Kirinyaga, we are fully committed to supporting this program. We have waived licenses for our youth so that they can start and grow their businesses without unnecessary obstacles,” she said.

Responding to President Ruto’s call for counties to establish business support units to nurture start-ups and mainstream youth into the entrepreneurial space, Governor Waiguru outlined concrete steps Kirinyaga has taken to institutionalize youth empowerment.

She revealed that the county has set aside KSh. 60 million to complement the NYOTA initiative and to support some of the young people who applied but were not absorbed into the national program.

“With over two million applicants nationally, it is clear that the demand for youth empowerment far exceeds available slots. That is why we have allocated resources at the county level to ensure that young people with viable business ideas are not left behind,” Waiguru stated.

Beyond financing, the Governor noted that the county will roll out targeted capacity-building programs to equip youth with entrepreneurial, financial and technical skills necessary to succeed in business and overcome unemployment.

To further entrench equality of opportunity and participation, Governor Waiguru disclosed that Kirinyaga County has proposed amendments to the County Empowerment and Development Fund, converting it from a loan-based facility to a grant-based fund following public participation.

The regulations have already been tabled before the County Assembly for approval, a move expected to unlock the KSh. 60 million budgeted for empowerment programs.