Waiguru’s fate now lies with 11-member special committee

The Senate has adopted a motion to form an 11 member committee to investigate the proposed removal of Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.

45 Senators overwhelmingly voted in support of the motion, 14 Senators voted against it while one Senator abstained.

The Committee comprises of Senator Abshiro Halake, Senator Michael Mbito, Senator Mwangi Githiomi, Senator Beth Mugo, Senator Anuar Loitiptip, Senator Philip Mpaayei, Senator Cleophas Malala, Senator Beatrice Kwamboka, Senator Stewart Madzayo, Senator Judith Pareno and Senator Moses Kajwang.

Passing the motion was however not without its fair share of sideshows and altercations, the House almost descended into chaos. Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen shouted himself hoarse, his anger directed at Minority Leader James Orengo.

Orengo in supporting the motion had claimed, “Waiguru’s head is being asked for, not by the County assembly, I can tell you and I have evidence.”

Murkomen was angry. He engaged the Speaker Ken Lusaka in a shouting match claiming the committee is basically a sanitizing committee.

He opposed the motion saying if the committee returns a no guilty verdict it will be the end of the matter denying other senators a chance to give their views.

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru was hesitant at first, on whether he should make a contribution on a matter affecting his County.

He claimed to have been sent by the people of Kirinyaga and persuaded to convince Senators to hear the matter in plenary instead of forming a committee.

Kibiru was livid especially after Senators voted against extending the sitting hours as proposed by Murkomen claiming that if the matter goes to the Committee the outcome is known.

Earlier, in the absence of Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata, the chance to move the motion fell to the Deputy Whip Farhiya Ali. She was shaky at first; perhaps due to the magnitude of the motion and that it was her first huge assignment since she assumed the seat.

It took the intervention of Speaker Lusaka to guide her on the proper procedure while moving a motion.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala faced several interruptions while seconding but either way he was clear, that the Senate can’t allow outsiders to direct it on whether to form a committee or to hear the matter in plenary in reference to demands for plenary by a section of Kirinyaga leaders.

Opinion was divided among the Senators, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his Kitui Counterpart Enock Wambua were at hand to oppose the motion saying all Senators must be given an opportunity to give their views on the matter.

They claimed that a majority of Kenyans were in support of plenary sentiments echoed by Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr however supported the motion saying the demands by the Kirinyaga leaders can’t be entertained by the House.

He said some Kirinyaga leaders are on record claiming senators are corruptible and that supporting the insistence by the leaders is to endorse that Senators are subject to corruption.

“We have withstood intimidation and offers for bribes from the powers that be. We must protect the integrity of the Senators,” He said.

Mutula even suggested that there are four impeachments coming to the Senate saying Senators will get opportunities to serve in committees.

The committee will now investigate the allegations made by the County Assembly and report to the Senate within 10 days of its appointment on whether it finds the particulars of the allegations to be substantiated.