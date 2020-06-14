Homa Bay County Woman representative Gladys Wanga says she has no apologies to make over her defense of Kirinyaga Governor Ann Mumbi Waiguru.

The lawmaker says Kirinyaga MCAs went ahead to impeach Governor Waiguru despite a court order staying the impeachment motion.

Wanga maintained that Waiguru’s impeachment was non-procedural.

Waiguru who has continuously denied any wrong doing is scheduled to challenge her impeachment before the Senate.

Waiguru was impeached by the Kirinyaga County Assembly over gross misconduct among other charges.

Meanwhile, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has reshuffled his cabinet in a move he says will ensure effective service delivery in the county.

The governor has moved three County Executive Committee Members and six chief officers.

Janet Manyasi has been moved from Public Service Management to the Sports, Culture and Social Services. She has been replaced by John Mwami who was until his redeployment the CEC for Education and Vocational Training.

Mwami will also be acting CEC for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.