Wairimu now wants DPP detained for court contempt

Sarah Wairimu, the widow of the late Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen wants the Director of Public Prosecutions to be detained for alleged contempt of court.

In a petition to the court, Wairimu further wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to be fined for disobeying the order of the court which restrained all parties in the case from addressing the media on the investigations and evidence alleged to exist in the case.

After securing her freedom on a 2 million shillings cash bail on Friday last week, Wairimu is back in court this time she is turning the tables on the DPP and DCI who she wants charged for allegedly disobeying a court order.

In an application before the high court Sarah Wairimu claims, the DCI in a series of tweets posted on 18th September on the official page is in total disregard of the order issued by Justice Jessie Lessit which barred parties in the case from addressing the media on the investigations and evidence alleged to exist in the case.

Through lawyer Philip Murgor, Wairimu further accuses the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of providing information published by a local daily as well as a Dutch Newspaper on 30th September with respect to the ongoing investigations of the case.

In the case Juma Victor Owiti and John Kamau have also been enjoined as respondents in the case for allegedly publishing sensational, false and prejudicial articles on the ongoing investigations through a Facebook page and a local newspaper respectively.

In the application Wairimu argues that in order to restore sanctity in the proceedings and court orders be obeyed the respondents including the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti be detained in prison for a term not exceeding six months and fined for contempt of court.

Sarah Wairimu who is the main suspect in the murder of Cohen was last week released on a two million shillings cash bail.

While granting the, bail Lady Justice Stella Mutuku ordered that Wairimu should not contact Cohen’s two siblings or intimidate witnesses in anyway.

She was also ordered not to set foot or go near the Tob limited, the business that was operated by the deceased.

According to DCI, the late Cohen was tortured before being murdered and his body dumped in a septic tank in September.

