Waita accuses Kalonzo of dividing Kamba community

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has vowed to rally the Kamba community together ahead of 2022 general election.

Waita hit out at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying he had failed lead the community in the right direction and has now resorted to making demands of zoning Machakos County through the Azimio Coalition.

“I urge Kalonzo to stop his demands to zone Machakos, if he is so confident about his candidate. Let the people decide do not rob them of their future. They will never forgive you,” he stated

Azimio was about uniting our country behind a leader with whom the future of our children was safe. That leader remains Raila Odinga and with or without the support of Kalonzo we shall rally our people behind Azimio,” he added

Waita, who is also the Chama Cha Uzalendo(CCU) Party leader, warned that the demands by Kalonzo will only lead the community into the opposition for the next ten years.

” If Azimio succumbs to this blackmail we the Kamba Nation better book an early seat on the opposition benches where we shall sit for another 10 years. Another 10 years of underdevelopment, another decade of isolation,another lost generation. The destruction will be complete, ” he said

His sentiments were echoed by the party Secretary General Philippe Sadjah who opposed the proposals by Azimio-One Kenya to politically zone Machakos County.

“CCU is a constituent party of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition but not a scion of Wiper. We will not allow Machakos County to be converted into a preserve of a competing party for any reason,” he warned

Sadjah accused the Wiper Party of witch hunt with an aim of imposing a certain candidate to the people of Machakos.

“The Wiper party should desist from deploying under hand tactics to defeat democracy at a time when pluralism has fully percolated into the political ground, ” Sadjah stated

The sentiments by Waita’s CCU Party come barely a week after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana accused Kalonzo of undermining the rest of the Ukambani leaders in the Azimio Coalition.

“It is proving impossible to work with Kalonzo Musyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he especially wanted me out of all Azimio structures,” Kibwana said

“I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us. May it be kind,” he added.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has also defected to Kenya Kwanza Alliance citing alienation in the Raila-led faction.

