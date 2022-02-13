Waita banks on track record as Machakos Governor’s race heats up

Nzioka Waita has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of Machakos County if elected the next Governor in the August 9 general election.

Waita says he will use experience gained in the public sector as the State House Chief of Staff and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) to ensure efficient service delivery to the people of Machakos County.

“I’ve diligently served President Uhuru Kenyatta for the last seven years and helped deliver mega government projects. I promise to do the same if elected Machakos Governor,” he appealed

Waita urged Machakos residents to rally behind his gubernatorial bid saying various projects have derailed in the county because leaders have prioritized politics over development.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a progressive leader,” he said

He was speaking after a Sunday service at St. Christopher Catholic Church-Kyumbi where he called upon the faithful to vote wisely in the upcoming elections.

“Choose leaders based on their development agenda for the county and not on the ability to play politics,” he said

Additionally, Waita pledged to create more jobs for the youth through proper planning of development in the county by opening up industrial and agricultural areas in the appropriate places.

“We will create a wider market for our farmers to benefit from their produce. We intend to train our farmers in the County on agricultural diversification for climate change adaptation,” he stated

Waita, who has declared his support for the Azimio la Umoja movement, said he is still weighing options on the suitable party to join to contest for Machakos Governor’s seat.

“All cards are on the table. I have the deepest respect for our leaders in the region. I will discuss with each one of them the option of running on their ticket and if I find a favorable reason I have no reason not to,” he said

Waita will battle it out with several aspirants among them former Senator Johnstone Muthama, former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi.