Waita denies dropping out of Machakos gubernatorial race

Nzioka Waita has dismissed claims that he has shelved his ambitions to vie for Machakos governorship position.

The former State House Chief of Staff termed the report as mere threats by his competitors to weaken his huge support base in the County.

“It appears that my opponents are in full panic mode, having seen the latest Gubernatorial race polls for themselves and how their candidate’s lead has been decimated by a first timer,” he noted

In February, Waita had revealed that some leaders from the Ukambani region had reached out to have him shelve his ambitions and allow experienced politicians to battle it out for the seat.

“I have been under pressure from senior politicians in the Ukambani region who want me to back out of the race and give way for my competitors. I will not drop out of the race,” he stated

It appears that the my opponents are in full panic mode ..having seen the latest Machakos Gubernatorial race polls for themselves & how their candidate’s lead has been decimated by a first timer…. in 5/8 sub-counties to a single digit margin……. https://t.co/jprHgx68If — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) March 13, 2022

Waita has since then embarked on extensive campaigns in the County through well-organized meetings while listening to views of the residents in a tour dubbed ‘Talk to me’.

The Chama Cha Uzalendo(CCU) party leader has also vowed to restore the County’s lost glory in his quest to succeed Governor Alfred Mutua.

Waita will square it out with Wavinya Ndeti of the Wiper Party, Johnson Muthama, Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau among others.