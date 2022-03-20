Waita exudes confidence of clinching Machakos governor seat

Machakos governor aspirant Nzioka Waita has said he is sure of trouncing his opponents in the August 2022 polls.

Waita, who is banking on his track record after serving in the Public service for the last seven years assured of transformative leadership that will see Machakos elevated to city status if elected governor.

The former State House Chief of Staff was speaking after attending a church service at AIC Bomani in Machakos town where he rubbished claims that he had pulled out of the race to be Raphael Tuju’s running mate in Nairobi.

“I have no intention of pulling out of the Machakos gubernatorial race. Ignore the propaganda. I’m confident of winning the contest,” he stated

“Provision of clean water, quality health care services and proper infrastructure will be my top agenda,” he added

At the same time Waita warned Ukambani politicians from other regions against imposing a gubernatorial candidate to the people of Machakos.

“The people of Machakos have a democratic right to elect their preferred Governor. Politicians from other regions must not coerce the people of Machakos to support a certain candidate,” he said

Waita, who is also the Chama Cha Uzalendo party leader will battle it out with aspirants including Wavinya Ndeti and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau both vying under the Wiper party.

Others include Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti and County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi.