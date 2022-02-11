Waita hits back at Makau over claims he can’t speak in Kamba

Nzioka Waita has brushed off claims that he is not fit to become the next Machakos Governor due to his lack of fluency in Kikamba language.

Waita said Machakos deserves a leader who is able deliver services to the people while banking on his track-record in the public service sector that spans over seven years.

“Machakos people are wise enough to discern the difference between a leader and a heckler,” he said

“My track-record speaks for itself. I’m committed to serving the whole of Machakos County and bring back the glory of the Kamba community,” he added

The former State House Chief of staff was speaking at his rural Kyangala home where he met with family and 60 women groups and youth leaders drawn from the entire Machakos County.

Residents of Kalama, Muumandu and Kola also endorsed Waita’s bid as the next Machakos Governor.

Led by former Kilome MP Gerald Muia, the residents said Waita was a down to earth leader who has the pedigree of a national leader and steadfastly served President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Muia castigated Makau for cheapening the Kamba Community with demands that a Governor must be an A student in Kikamba.

“Makau belongs to the past. There are Luos, Luhyas and Kisiis who speak better Kikamba than him. He has lost it” he said

The sentiments come a few days after Mavoko MP Patrick Makau questioned Waita’s ability to become the County’s second Governor due to his proficiency in Kamba language.

The MP who has also expressed his interest in the seat questioned how waita would be able lead the County without understanding the region’s language.

Waita has however vowed to defend his bid saying he will not cave into pressure from Senior Kamba leaders who he accused of pushing him to back of the gubernatorial race in favor of his competitors.

“I have been under pressure from Senior Ukambani politicians who want me to back out of the race and give way for my competitors to battle it out. I want to state categorically that I’ll not drop out of the race,” he affirmed

The Machakos Governor’s seat has attracted several aspirants among them former Senator Johnson Muthama, former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti and Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi.