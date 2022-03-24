Waita picks Florence Mwangangi as running mate in Machakos governor race

Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) Party leader Nzioka Waita has settled on Florence Mwangangi as running in the Machakos governor contest.

Waita becomes the first gubernatorial candidate in Machakos County to name a running mate, further confirming that his eyes are firmly fixed on clinching the seat.

The effective defection of Mrs Mwangangi to CCU is a blow to the Wiper Party and provides a significant political realignment. Mrs Mwangangi,

The Waita-Mwangangi handshake and flagship CCU ticket follows a series of extensive consultations spearheaded by the Machakos Council of Elders, Business Community, Professionals, Youth and Women Leaders.

Mwangangi is an accomplished Lawyer, Mentor, and a former Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Commissioner.

Speaking on Thursday in Machakos town, Waita reiterated that his focus is firmly trained on the Machakos Gubernatorial seat adding that political propaganda will not derail his candidature.

Waita described Mwangangi popularly known as “Suluhu”, as a tried and tested consummate professional with a deep understanding and awareness of the political landscape in Ukambani.

“Many have tried to derail this dream ticket using cheap political rhetoric and propaganda. They have failed miserably. Today, I Nzioka Waita, Machakos proudly present the best running mate; in Mama Suluhu ya Machakos, Mrs Florence Mwangangi,” Waita said.

@NziokaWaita on why he settled on Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi as running mate. "I met a woman who shared my values, my principles, who has the interests of Machakos County at heart." pic.twitter.com/12oOObGIwv — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 24, 2022

“The Waita-Mwangangi ticket is the perfect partnership geared towards transforming the development fortunes of Machakos. We will complement our intellectual skills experience to deliver against our development centred manifesto. Ours is a ticket that is firmly committed to getting the job done and done very well,” he added

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Mwangagi said she had shelved her Machakos Gubernatorial bid, opting to support Mr Waita for the sake and love of the Machakos people. She confirmed the pair would complement and harness their mutual values and comparative advantages to deliver an exceptional candidature committed to facilitating sustainable development in Machakos.

She described her running mate Nzioka as a team player and principled leader with a solid track record of national development delivery and competent management of multi-billion resources.

“As a conscientious and seasoned politician, I take note of the complementary value that our joint candidature with Mr Waita presents. For this reason and after extensive consultations with my family, supporters, my think tank, we have agreed to join forces and deliver the Governor’s seat back to the people of Machakos,” Mwangangi said.

The Machakos governor race has attracted several contestants among them Wavinya Ndeti and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau who will be at the battle front for a Wiper party nomination ticket after the entry of Mwangangi into CCU.