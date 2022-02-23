Waita vows to restore Machakos lost glory in ‘Talk to me’ campaign tour

Machakos Governor aspirant Nzioka Waita says he will strive to recover the lost glory of the County if elected the next Governor in the August 9 general election.

Waita kicked off his ‘Talk to me’ campaign tour in Ndithini, Masinga Subcounty on Wednesday promising to ensure adequate supply of water, proper roads, and improved health care services through engagement with community health workers.

I promised to start my Machakos County Listening Tour In https://t.co/OQZSj6Wv4o I fulfilled that promise. My first baraza was with the Ward based Community Health Volunteers. #CHVs will be the anchor of my health agenda for the people of Machakos County . #MasakuMbee pic.twitter.com/38tOgXDh6M — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) February 23, 2022

“I intend to ensure Machakos becomes a County to emulate by forming an all-inclusive government. We must bring back the lost glory of Machakos county,” he said

“Poor roads, water shortage, and poor health standards will be things of the past under my leadership. Proper healthcare will be a top priority in my government. I will ensure all hospitals have adequate medical supplies and doctors are paid in time,” he added

The former State House Chief of Staff further pledged to create a market for the County’s agricultural produce lamenting that an area like Ndithini has lagged behind in development despite its great potential in the sector.

“Ndithini is yet to benefit from devolution. This area has no single tarmacked road. You must benefit from devolution just like any other part of Machakos,” he stated

Waita later proceeded to Muthesya location where he defended his candidature saying he is best placed to govern Machakos County having worked in the public sector for the last seven years under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

“I’m more qualified than my competitors. The work of a Governor is not doing politics but to enable service delivery in the County,” he said

Waita is set to conduct an extensive campaign in Masinga Sub-county while listening to views from the residents through well-organized meetings.

Asante sana wakaazi wa Muthesya location kwa kunikaribisha! #MasakuMbee pic.twitter.com/hMDJE0oJeF — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) February 23, 2022

The Machakos gubernatorial seat has attracted several politicians including former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti, Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, and Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi among other contestants.

However, Waita has already declared his support for Azimio la Umoja movement, a faction led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“As a region, we must stay close to the National government so as to benefit from development projects,” he said while drumming up support for Odinga