Waithaka, Sportpesa donates equipment to Jericho hospital

The Nairobi county Jericho hospital today received a shot in the arm when Nairobi based charity organization Anthony Waithaka Foundation and sports gaming firm sportpesa donated to the hospital medical equipment.

Sportpesa, through Antony Waithaka Foundation and Wazee Pamoja Premier league constructed an incinerator, Ambulance drive and footbath for the hospital that is domiciled within Makadara constituency in Nairobi.

Speaking during the handover, Makadara parliamentary aspirant Antony Waithaka said that the Anthony Waithaka foundation will continually support different activities in Makadara as well as keep talking with potential sponsors like Sportpesa to support the community through such activities to build the community and enhance the well being of the community.

Sportpesa foundation Asst Marketing Manager Lola Okulo said that the company is committed to supporting communities.

While staying away from politics, Lola urged Makadara residents to elect people who will suport the Government and Corporates alike in a bid to let sponsors have a conducive environment to do business and in return support locals through initiating such projects.

“We as a company would like to come back to fully support communities. We urge you to elect people who will create a condusive environment for us to do business and in return support such projects,” Lola said.

According to Waithaka, who has his eyes trained on the Makadara parliamentary seat, the project at the hospital will allow the hospital provide better services to residents.

“It is good if we have such projects here since our hospital now will have better services to our people. That is what we all want,” Waithaka said.

Sportpesa also sponsors the Wazee Premier league which has been running a league for over 35years former players with an aim of taking care of mental issues affecting former players and keeping them active and busy.

The Wazee Premier league is a league that has been played for over 15 years within Nairobi county.