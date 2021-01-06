Waititu among candidates gazetted by IEBC for Nairobi poll

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu among candidates seeking to replace impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The development comes after Waititu moved to court to challenge a decision by IEBC barring him from running in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

He argued that although he had a corruption case, he had not been convicted of any offence and as such he had the right to vie for Governor.

On Tuesday, the electoral commission published his name among 12 independent candidates seeking to vie for the vacant seat.

However, the electoral agency is categorical that publication of the names of aspirants does not mean that a candidate has been cleared to contest in an election.

Other independent candidates include Raymond Ndungu, Jasiel Njau, Evans Machoka, David William, Jimal Ibrahim, Dr Noah Migudo, Aloys Lavern, Mukundi Mathenge, Munyanya Yassin, Timothy Ayieko and Phyllis Wangari.

Other candidates announced by IEBC include; Dennis Waweru, Agnes Kagure, Betty Adhiambo, Alex Kipchirchir and Habib Omar who will be battling out for jubilee ticket during party primaries slated for January 9th.

The gubernatorial by-election is set for February 18th 2020 but on Monday the high court suspended the poll pending hearing of various cases.

Last month, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission said that Governors fighting graft related cases in courts would be locked out of contesting in elections.

EACC said that candidates seeking for election must meet the integrity threshold under Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The commission considers a person is disqualified from holding public office if the person has been dismissed or removed from office for contravention of Chapter 6 of the Constitution or its enabling legislation, in accordance with Article 75(3) of the Constitution.

The seat fell vacant following the impeachment of Sonko in December last year.