The High Court has declined to issue orders to nullify the Senate’s decision to impeach Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Through a certificate of urgency filed at the constitutional court Waititu sought orders to revoke the decision of the Senate and to stop the swearing in of his Deputy James Nyoro as Kiambu Governor.

Waititu argued that the Senate did not properly evaluate the impeachment motion from the County Assembly of Kiambu in December last year that voted to oust him over corruption, abuse of office and conflict of interest charges.

He also sought to stop the swearing in of Deputy Governor James Nyoro until his application is heard and determined.

The Court however termed the matter not urgent and ruled that the application will be heard on Monday 3rd February.

Either Waititu had moved to court seeking to have two key witnesses removed from a 588 million shillings corruption case he is facing in Court.

Waititu wants the kiambu County Chief Finance officer Justus Bundi and the Director of supply chain management struck out as witnesses and instead be charged claiming the two are responsible for the disbursement of funds in the County.

He also claimed that their testimony was tailor made against him for the two to circumvent prosecution.