Waititu in court to stop appointment of Kiambu Deputy Governor

Nyoro was sworn in as Kiambu governor last Friday
The constitutional and Labour Relations court through justice James Makau will this afternoon make a ruling on the appointment of Kiambu county Deputy Governor.

This is after Ferdinand Waititu made an application stopping Kiambu governor James Nyoro from appointing his deputy pending the hearing and determination of his application.

The former Governor has also moved to the same court challenging his impeachment and the process the county assembly of Kiambu and the senate followed in his ouster.

Waititu was impeached in December by the assembly and the same endorsed by the Senate last week.

The state has objected the application claiming Waititu impeachment was done by two constitutionally recognized bodies and due process was followed even in the swearing-in of governor Nyoro.

