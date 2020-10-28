Anti-corruption court orders medical examination for Waititu

Written By: Ben Troy Njue
Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu in court (File)

The anti-corruption court has ordered former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to present himself at the Kenyatta National Hospital for medical examination. 

Waititu failed to appear in court for the pretrial of his 550 million shilling corruption case on Monday after allegedly testing positive for COVID-19. 

The court further directed Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist board to appoint a team of three doctors who will examine the former governor.

However, Waititu’s lawyer had objected to the directive claiming that his right to privacy would be infringed a claim that was dismissed by the prosecution.  

The court has also directed a report of his condition to be filled in court within 7 days.

