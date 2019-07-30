Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u will on Tuesday night spend the night at the Industrial Area Remand and Langata Women’s Prison after failing to post bail on time.

Waititu was earlier released after Chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi granted him Ksh 15 million cash bail or bond of Ksh 30 million in a case involving Ksh 588 million illegal road tenders.

The other suspects including Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari, County Chief Officer for Roads Lukas Wahinya, five members of the Kiambu County Tender Evaluation Committee and two directors of Testimony Enterprises Limited were ordered to pay cash bails ranging from Ksh 1 million to Ksh 4 million.

Waititu was also barred by the court from accessing the County offices pending hearing and determination of the criminal case against him.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi also ordered Governor Waititu alongside 9 other suspects to surrender their passports and travel documents to the courts.

Waititu and his wife have spent the last two days behind bars after they surrendered to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) on Sunday.