Waititu’s Ksh 588M graft case to proceed, DPP says

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has dismissed reports that the Ksh 588 million graft case facing former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been dropped.

In a statement on Thursday, the DPP said that his office was only granted order of prohibition in respect of five of his co-accused.

“High Court has only granted order of prohibition in respect of five of his co-accused persons who are members of the tender evaluation committee,” said DPP Haji.

He further said his office has initiated an appeal in the Court of Appeal against the decision and intended to proceed with the case against the other accused persons including the former Governor which is still pending before the Chief Magistrate court at Milimani.

Waititu was charged for conflict of interest, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, engaging in fraudulent practice in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.

The five members of the tender evaluation committee filed an appeal challenging the institution of the anti-corruption case against them before the magistrate’s court leading to the granting of the order of prohibition.

The former Governor was impeached and removed from office for gross misconduct, abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution before completing his tenure of office.