Waititu’s son fined Kshs 30,000 for drunk driving

Brian Ndung’u Waititu, the son to former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was Monday fined Kshs. 30,000 fine or serve 3 months in jail after he was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ndung’u was accused of driving a Toyota Probox on Muindi Mbingu Street under the influence on Monday at 1.30am to an extent of being incapable of controlling the vehicle.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu at Milimani Law Courts, Ndung’u pleaded for leniency saying that he was a first time offender.

“Your honour I plead for leniency before this court and I will not repeat the offence,” Ndung’u told the court.