Wajackoyah, Mong’are alias Nyambane set to appear before IEBC

Professor George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane of Umoja Summit Party are Monday morning expected to appear before Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Bomas of Kenya for the presidential registration exercise.

On Sunday, the IEBC began the registration of 16 shortlisted presidential aspirants from the initial 56 list of aspirants who were cleared by the commission to run for presidency in the August polls.

The exercise will end on Monday 6th June, 2022.

Upon registration, candidates are obligated to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential aspirant William Ruto and Agano Party leader David Mwaure will be registered on 4th of June.

Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, Third Way Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot and George Munyottah and independent candidate will be registered on 5th of June.

Click here to see the full–> Presidential Candidates Schedule

Other aspirants enlisted for the registration include is independent candidates Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori to appear on Tuesday, Gibson Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a who will appear on Wednesday, James Kamau on Thursday and Jeremiah Nyagah and Juleit Munyeki to appear on Friday.

On the last day of the exercise, IEBC will host Safina’s Jini Wanjigi, Njery Kthangu of Ford Asili and Muthiora Kariara who is running as an independent.

The aspirants will be required to show compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity, and submit clearance certificates from relevant agencies in the week-long presidential nomination.

Click here to see the Candidate Registration Checklist

The commission on Sunday turned away presidential aspirant Peter Kingori and his running mate for lack of all the necessary documentation required to run for the August polls.

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, King’ori fell short of the required signatures after he presented only 65 of the 48,000 signatures required.

Further, the duo was dismissed after the running mate failed to present a duly filled electoral code of conduct, a duly filled self declaration form and passport.

He was however given until June 6 to comply with the requirements.