Wajir County banks on investments from Kenyans in diaspora

Wajir County Government is banking on investments by Kenyans working or living in the diaspora to lift thousands of Kenyans from poverty and fast track development in the area.

County officials have pitched seven priority areas it expects those in the diaspora to pump in cash.

The key priority areas include water and sanitation where they say over 70 percent of boreholes in the area are not operational because of high saline conditions.

Officials say even though they have drilled 165 boreholes since 2013 they are not enough to serve the water needs of the area, hence the need for Kenyans working or living in the diaspora to pump cash into the drilling of more boreholes.

The county officials are also enticing investors with 3,000 square kilometres of land to set up solar and wind energy systems.

Value addition facilities targeting livestock as well as biogas production plants are the other areas that the county wants those in the diaspora to tap.

Tourism, education and health are the other areas of investment that Wajir County officials pitched to the Kenya Diaspora Alliance and development partners.

Elsewhere, dairy farmers in Busia County are set to benefit from initiatives that will see the county’s dairy sector revitalized through capacity building and funding.

Busia County Agriculture Chief Executive Moses Osia says the county is focusing on developing the dairy sector to narrow unemployment gap and increase income among grass sellers.

Increased competition from cheap imported milk products from neighbouring counties coupled with the high cost of production continues to impact negatively on local production.

The Kenya Dairy Board statistics indicate that production declined from a high of 63.5 million litres in July 2019, to 51.3 million litres in November.

The county Government of Busia now says it would like to improve on these declining statistics by empowering the county’s dairy farmers.

Speaking at Busia Agricultural training centre, CEC agriculture CEC Moses Osia maintained that with a milk and meat processing facility being constructed at Murende area in Matayos county, dairy farmers are assured of a ready market for their products to ward off stiff foreign competition.

A 500ml packet of fresh milk processed locally currently retails at 60 shillings in Busia, 10 shillings more than what shop owners charge for milk from Uganda, however, Burumba MCA Moses Ochieng stated that donations such as dairy cows will improve the economy of Busia residents through sale of milk and dairy products at Murende processing plant.

The development comes in the wake of an acute shortage of milk supply to the tune of 80,000 litres a day.