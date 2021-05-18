Ahmed Muhtar to be sworn in hours after ouster of Wajir governor

Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhtar is set to take the reins of the County hours after the Senate impeached the county boss Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

A special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated May 17, announced that Muhtar would take the oath of office on Tuesday, May 18.

The fast-paced process was announced by the Chairperson of the Assumption of the Office of Governor. According to the committee chairman, Abdullahi Maalim said the ceremony was to be held at the county headquarters starting at 10 am.

The law (Assumption of Office of the Governor Act 2019) requires publication and notification of the swearing-in ceremony in Kenya and the county Gazette stating the date, time and venue.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The swearing on was communicated immediately after the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka gazette the impeachment of the governor after Senators turned a guilty verdict in a special sitting that stretched to 9.45 pm.

“PURSUANT to Articles 181, 182 (1) (e) and 182 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, section 33 (7) of the County Governments Act, 2012, sections 5, 6, 11 (1), 12 (1) and 16 (1) (a) of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 and further to Gazette Notice No. 4702 dated the 17th May, 2021, by the Speaker of the Senate and in accordance with the provisions of Article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, it is notified for information of the general public that the swearing-in ceremony of Ahmed Ali Muktar, as the Governor of Wajir County, shall take place on Tuesday, 18th May 2021, at Wajir County Headquarters, starting at 10.00 a.m. Dated the 17th May 2021”, reads the notice from the assumptions office.

Even after putting up a defence against corruption allegations, Mahamud lost his seat after 25 senators voted to kick him out of office.

The lawmakers voted in favour of one charge of two brought against the governor, which included gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law.

Three senators, including the chairperson of the special committee that indicted the governor, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Minority Leader James Orengo

(Siaya), abstained from the vote. Others were Senators Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi) and Ochillo Ayacko (Migori).

Immediately, a gazette notice No. 4702 communicating the removal of the governor and signed by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka was published.

“PURSUANT to section 33 (6) (b) of the County Government Act, 2012 and Standing Order 75 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate, after according Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, the Governor of Wajir County, an opportunity to be heard, did on Monday, 17th May 2021, resolve to impeach Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, the Governor of Wajir on the following ground; namely— Gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya Gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010; the County Government Act, 2012; the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015; and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012” read the gazette notice by the Senate Speaker.

Assumption of the Office of Governor Act 2019

The Assumption of the Office of Governor Act 2019 provides the procedure and ceremony for the assumption of the office of the Governor by a Governor-elect.

With necessary modifications, it will also apply to the assumption of the Office of the Governor by a Deputy Governor or the Speaker of the County Assembly under Article 182(2) and (4) of the Constitution.