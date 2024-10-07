Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi elected as new CoG Chairperson

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has been unanimously elected as the new Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), taking over from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, whose term has come to an end.

The announcement came after more than five hours of closed-door discussions among the 47 county heads, during which they deliberated on leadership rotation between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.

Governor Abdullahi, who has been serving as the CoG vice chairperson, now assumes the top role, replacing Governor Waiguru, who served in the position for two terms after being first elected as chair in September 2022.

The rotational leadership structure of the Council of Governors has been a key factor in ensuring representation from both sides of the political divide, fostering inclusivity and collaboration.

During the same meeting, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was elected as the Vice Chair of the CoG.

Governor Kahiga, who is well-regarded for his leadership in Nyeri County, will work alongside Governor Abdullahi to advance the council’s initiatives and support the devolved governance structure in Kenya.

The Council of Governors, which represents the interests of county governments at the national level, plays a crucial role in advocating for devolution and ensuring that county interests are prioritized in policy discussions.

With this new leadership team, the council is expected to see renewed direction and energy, focusing on enhancing service delivery, and resource allocation, and ensuring that county voices are heard.

Governor Abdullahi’s leadership marks a new chapter for the CoG, as the council continues to address the key issues affecting devolution and push for the effective implementation of county projects and services.