Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi elected as new CoG Chairperson

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has been unanimously elected as the new Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), taking over from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, whose term has come to an end.
The announcement came after more than five hours of closed-door discussions among the 47 county heads, during which they deliberated on leadership rotation between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.
Governor Abdullahi, who has been serving as the CoG vice chairperson, now assumes the top role, replacing Governor Waiguru, who served in the position for two terms after being first elected as chair in September 2022.
The rotational leadership structure of the Council of Governors has been a key factor in ensuring representation from both sides of the political divide, fostering inclusivity and collaboration.
During the same meeting, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was elected as the Vice Chair of the CoG.
Governor Kahiga, who is well-regarded for his leadership in Nyeri County, will work alongside Governor Abdullahi to advance the council’s initiatives and support the devolved governance structure in Kenya.
The Council of Governors, which represents the interests of county governments at the national level, plays a crucial role in advocating for devolution and ensuring that county interests are prioritized in policy discussions.
With this new leadership team, the council is expected to see renewed direction and energy, focusing on enhancing service delivery, and resource allocation, and ensuring that county voices are heard.
Governor Abdullahi’s leadership marks a new chapter for the CoG, as the council continues to address the key issues affecting devolution and push for the effective implementation of county projects and services.
The new Council of Governors leadership team also includes key members appointed to lead various critical committees:
- Finance Committee: Chaired by Kakamega Governor Fernandez Baraza.
- Health Committee: Led by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.
- Environment and Forestry Committee: Chaired by Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Otichilo.
- Agricultural Committee: Overseen by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka.
- Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) Committee: Led by Garissa Governor Nathif Adam.
- Education Committee: Chaired by Kericho Governor Eric Mutai.
- Gender, Youth, and Sports Committee: Spearheaded by West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin.
- Human Resource, Labour, and Social Welfare Committee: Led by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.
- ICT Committee: Chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Rotich.
- Lands and Housing Committee: Overseen by Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o.
- Legal Committee: Headed by Migori Governor Achillo Ayacko.
- Resource Mobilization Committee: Led by Kisii Governor Simba Arati.
- Security Committee: Chaired by Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi.
- Tourism Committee: Led by Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.
- Trade Committee: Headed by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti.
- Transport Committee: Chaired by Marsabit Governor Mohammed Ali.
- Water Committee: Led by Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu.